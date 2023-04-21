DJ LeMahieu Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Blue Jays - April 21
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 1:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DJ LeMahieu -- 1-for-3 with a double and an RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the New York Yankees against the Toronto Blue Jays, with Yusei Kikuchi on the mound, on April 21 at 7:05 PM ET.
DJ LeMahieu Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Blue Jays Starter: Yusei Kikuchi
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
DJ LeMahieu At The Plate
- LeMahieu is batting .250 with five doubles, a triple, two home runs and six walks.
- In 11 of 15 games this season (73.3%) LeMahieu has picked up a hit, and in three of those games he had more than one (20.0%).
- In 15 games played this season, he has gone deep in two of them.
- LeMahieu has driven in a run in six games this year (40.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored in 60.0% of his games this year (nine of 15), with two or more runs three times (20.0%).
DJ LeMahieu Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|5
|8 (80.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (60.0%)
|2 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (20.0%)
|7 (70.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (40.0%)
|2 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|5 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (20.0%)
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Blue Jays pitching staff ranks 10th in MLB.
- The Blue Jays have a 4.90 team ERA that ranks 21st among all league pitching staffs.
- The Blue Jays rank 25th in baseball in home runs allowed (27 total, 1.4 per game).
- Kikuchi (2-0) gets the starting nod for the Blue Jays in his fourth start of the season. He's put together a 4.70 ERA in 15 1/3 innings pitched, with 17 strikeouts.
- In his most recent time out on Saturday, the lefty tossed six innings against the Tampa Bay Rays, giving up one earned run while surrendering four hits.
- In three games this season, the 31-year-old has an ERA of 4.70, with 10 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .267 against him.
