On Friday, Gleyber Torres (.156 batting average in his past 10 games, with a double, a triple, six walks and an RBI) and the New York Yankees face the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Yusei Kikuchi. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Angels.

Gleyber Torres Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023

Friday, April 21, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Blue Jays Starter: Yusei Kikuchi

Yusei Kikuchi TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Looking to place a prop bet on Gleyber Torres? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Gleyber Torres At The Plate

Torres is hitting .250 with two doubles, a triple, two home runs and 15 walks.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 105th in batting average, 29th in on-base percentage, and 93rd in slugging.

In 11 of 19 games this season (57.9%) Torres has picked up a hit, and in three of those games he had more than one (15.8%).

He has hit a long ball in two of 19 games played this season, and in 2.6% of his plate appearances.

Torres has picked up an RBI in 21.1% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 15.8% of his games.

In eight games this season (42.1%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Gleyber Torres Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 6 7 (53.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (66.7%) 2 (15.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%) 4 (30.8%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (66.7%) 2 (15.4%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 4 (30.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings