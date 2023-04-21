Gleyber Torres Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Blue Jays - April 21
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 1:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Friday, Gleyber Torres (.156 batting average in his past 10 games, with a double, a triple, six walks and an RBI) and the New York Yankees face the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Yusei Kikuchi. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Angels.
Gleyber Torres Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Blue Jays Starter: Yusei Kikuchi
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Looking to place a prop bet on Gleyber Torres? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Gleyber Torres At The Plate
- Torres is hitting .250 with two doubles, a triple, two home runs and 15 walks.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 105th in batting average, 29th in on-base percentage, and 93rd in slugging.
- In 11 of 19 games this season (57.9%) Torres has picked up a hit, and in three of those games he had more than one (15.8%).
- He has hit a long ball in two of 19 games played this season, and in 2.6% of his plate appearances.
- Torres has picked up an RBI in 21.1% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 15.8% of his games.
- In eight games this season (42.1%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Gleyber Torres Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|6
|7 (53.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (66.7%)
|2 (15.4%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (16.7%)
|4 (30.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (66.7%)
|2 (15.4%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (30.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The Blue Jays pitching staff ranks 10th in the league with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Blue Jays' 4.90 team ERA ranks 21st among all league pitching staffs.
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to rank 25th in baseball in home runs surrendered (27 total, 1.4 per game).
- Kikuchi gets the start for the Blue Jays, his fourth of the season. He is 2-0 with a 4.70 ERA and 17 strikeouts through 15 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Saturday, the left-hander tossed six innings against the Tampa Bay Rays, giving up one earned run while surrendering four hits.
- The 31-year-old has amassed a 4.70 ERA and 10 strikeouts per nine innings in three games this season, while giving up a batting average of .267 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.