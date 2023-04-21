The New York Yankees, including Isiah Kiner-Falefa (hitting .182 in his past 10 games, with a walk and two RBI), take on starting pitcher Yusei Kikuchi and the Toronto Blue Jays at Yankee Stadium, Friday at 7:05 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-3 with two RBI against the Angels.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

  • Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Yankee Stadium
  • Blue Jays Starter: Yusei Kikuchi
  • TV Channel: Apple TV+
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Isiah Kiner-Falefa At The Plate

  • Kiner-Falefa has a walk while hitting .138.
  • Kiner-Falefa has a base hit in four of 13 games played this year (30.8%), but no multi-hit games.
  • In 13 games played this year, he has not gone deep.
  • Kiner-Falefa has driven in a run in one game this season, and it was more than one in that game.
  • He has scored a run in two games this season, but just a single run each time.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
9 GP 4
2 (22.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (50.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (25.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings

  • The Blue Jays pitching staff is 10th in MLB with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Blue Jays' 4.90 team ERA ranks 21st among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Blue Jays rank 25th in baseball in home runs allowed (27 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Kikuchi (2-0 with a 4.70 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 15 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Blue Jays, his fourth of the season.
  • The left-hander last pitched on Saturday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he went six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up four hits.
  • The 31-year-old has put together a 4.70 ERA and 10 strikeouts per nine innings in three games this season, while giving up a batting average of .267 to his opponents.
