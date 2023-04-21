Isiah Kiner-Falefa Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Blue Jays - April 21
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 1:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The New York Yankees, including Isiah Kiner-Falefa (hitting .182 in his past 10 games, with a walk and two RBI), take on starting pitcher Yusei Kikuchi and the Toronto Blue Jays at Yankee Stadium, Friday at 7:05 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he went 1-for-3 with two RBI against the Angels.
Isiah Kiner-Falefa Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Blue Jays Starter: Yusei Kikuchi
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Looking to place a prop bet on Isiah Kiner-Falefa? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Isiah Kiner-Falefa At The Plate
- Kiner-Falefa has a walk while hitting .138.
- Kiner-Falefa has a base hit in four of 13 games played this year (30.8%), but no multi-hit games.
- In 13 games played this year, he has not gone deep.
- Kiner-Falefa has driven in a run in one game this season, and it was more than one in that game.
- He has scored a run in two games this season, but just a single run each time.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Isiah Kiner-Falefa Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|4
|2 (22.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (11.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (25.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (11.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The Blue Jays pitching staff is 10th in MLB with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Blue Jays' 4.90 team ERA ranks 21st among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Blue Jays rank 25th in baseball in home runs allowed (27 total, 1.4 per game).
- Kikuchi (2-0 with a 4.70 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 15 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Blue Jays, his fourth of the season.
- The left-hander last pitched on Saturday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he went six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up four hits.
- The 31-year-old has put together a 4.70 ERA and 10 strikeouts per nine innings in three games this season, while giving up a batting average of .267 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.