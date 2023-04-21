The New York Yankees and Jose Trevino, who went 1-for-4 with a double and three RBI last time out, take on Yusei Kikuchi and the Toronto Blue Jays at Yankee Stadium, Friday at 7:05 PM ET.

He racked up three RBI (going 1-for-4 with a double and a walk) in his most recent game against the Angels.

Jose Trevino Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023

Friday, April 21, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Blue Jays Starter: Yusei Kikuchi

Yusei Kikuchi TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jose Trevino? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Jose Trevino At The Plate

Trevino is batting .220 with two doubles, a home run and two walks.

Trevino has had a base hit in eight of 12 games this year, and multiple hits once.

He has gone deep in one game this season.

In four games this season (33.3%), Trevino has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored a run in four of 12 games so far this season.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jose Trevino Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 4 6 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (50.0%) 1 (12.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 2 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (50.0%) 1 (12.5%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (25.0%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings