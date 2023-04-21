Kyle Higashioka Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Blue Jays - April 21
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The New York Yankees and Kyle Higashioka, who went 1-for-4 last time out, take on Yusei Kikuchi and the Toronto Blue Jays at Yankee Stadium, Friday at 7:05 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Angels.
Kyle Higashioka Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Blue Jays Starter: Yusei Kikuchi
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Looking to place a prop bet on Kyle Higashioka? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Kyle Higashioka At The Plate
- Higashioka is hitting .167 with two home runs and a walk.
- Higashioka has a hit in four of seven games played this year (57.1%), but no multi-hit games.
- He has gone deep in two of seven games played this year, and in 8.0% of his plate appearances.
- In three games this year, Higashioka has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored in three games this season (42.9%), but has had no multi-run games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Kyle Higashioka Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|2
|3 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|1 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (50.0%)
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Blue Jays has a collective 9.2 K/9, the 10th-best in the league.
- The Blue Jays' 4.90 team ERA ranks 21st across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to rank 25th in baseball in home runs given up (27 total, 1.4 per game).
- Kikuchi (2-0 with a 4.70 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 15 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Blue Jays, his fourth of the season.
- The left-hander's most recent appearance was on Saturday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he tossed six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.
- In three games this season, the 31-year-old has a 4.70 ERA and 10.0 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .267 to opposing batters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.