Oswald Peraza Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Blue Jays - April 21
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 5:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Oswald Peraza -- 1-for-4 with two RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the New York Yankees versus the Toronto Blue Jays, with Yusei Kikuchi on the mound, on April 21 at 7:05 PM ET.
In his last game, he went 1-for-4 with two RBI against the Angels.
Oswald Peraza Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Blue Jays Starter: Yusei Kikuchi
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Oswald Peraza At The Plate (2022)
- Peraza hit .306 with three doubles, a home run and six walks.
- Peraza reached base via a hit in nine of 21 games last season (42.9%), including multiple hits in 23.8% of those games (five of them).
- He homered once out of 21 games a year ago, leaving the ballpark in 1.8% of his plate appearances.
- Peraza drove in a run in two games last year out of 21, but did not have multiple RBIs in either of those games.
- He crossed home in seven of 21 games a year ago (33.3%), including one multi-run game.
Oswald Peraza Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|9
|.364
|AVG
|.259
|.440
|OBP
|.375
|.500
|SLG
|.370
|3
|XBH
|1
|0
|HR
|1
|0
|RBI
|2
|2/3
|K/BB
|7/3
|0
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|11
|5 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (36.4%)
|2 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (27.3%)
|4 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (27.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (9.1%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (18.2%)
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Blue Jays had a collective 8.7 K/9 last season, which ranked 12th in the league.
- The Blue Jays' 3.88 team ERA ranked 14th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Blue Jays pitchers combined to surrender 180 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (20th in baseball).
- Kikuchi makes the start for the Blue Jays, his fourth of the season. He is 2-0 with a 4.70 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 15 1/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty's most recent appearance was on Saturday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he threw six innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.
- The 31-year-old has put together a 4.70 ERA and 10 strikeouts per nine innings in three games this season, while giving up a batting average of .267 to opposing hitters.
