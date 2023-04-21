Oswald Peraza -- 1-for-4 with two RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the New York Yankees versus the Toronto Blue Jays, with Yusei Kikuchi on the mound, on April 21 at 7:05 PM ET.

Oswald Peraza Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium

Yusei Kikuchi

Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Oswald Peraza At The Plate (2022)

Peraza hit .306 with three doubles, a home run and six walks.

Peraza reached base via a hit in nine of 21 games last season (42.9%), including multiple hits in 23.8% of those games (five of them).

He homered once out of 21 games a year ago, leaving the ballpark in 1.8% of his plate appearances.

Peraza drove in a run in two games last year out of 21, but did not have multiple RBIs in either of those games.

He crossed home in seven of 21 games a year ago (33.3%), including one multi-run game.

Oswald Peraza Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 7 GP 9 .364 AVG .259 .440 OBP .375 .500 SLG .370 3 XBH 1 0 HR 1 0 RBI 2 2/3 K/BB 7/3 0 SB 2 Home Away 10 GP 11 5 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (36.4%) 2 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (27.3%) 4 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (27.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (9.1%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (18.2%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings (2022)