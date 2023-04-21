Oswaldo Cabrera -- hitting .158 with two walks and two RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the New York Yankees versus the Toronto Blue Jays, with Yusei Kikuchi on the mound, on April 21 at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Angels.

Oswaldo Cabrera Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023

Friday, April 21, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Blue Jays Starter: Yusei Kikuchi

Yusei Kikuchi TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Oswaldo Cabrera At The Plate

Cabrera is hitting .228 with two doubles and three walks.

Cabrera has picked up a hit in eight of 16 games this season, with multiple hits four times.

He has not hit a home run in his 16 games this season.

In three games this year, Cabrera has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored in four games this season (25.0%), but has had no multi-run games.

Oswaldo Cabrera Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 5 5 (45.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (60.0%) 2 (18.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (40.0%) 1 (9.1%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (60.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (60.0%)

