After going 0-for-2 in his most recent game, Willie Calhoun and the New York Yankees face the Toronto Blue Jays (who will start Yusei Kikuchi) at 7:05 PM ET on Friday.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Angels.

Willie Calhoun Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

  • Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Yankee Stadium
  • Blue Jays Starter: Yusei Kikuchi
  • TV Channel: Apple TV+
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Willie Calhoun At The Plate

  • Calhoun is batting .158 with a double and a walk.
  • Calhoun has a hit in three of six games played this year (50.0%), but zero multi-hit games.
  • In six games played this season, he has not hit a long ball.
  • Calhoun has driven in a run in one game this season.
  • He has scored in one of six games.

Willie Calhoun Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
4 GP 2
1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (100.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (50.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (50.0%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Blue Jays pitching staff ranks 10th in MLB.
  • The Blue Jays have a 4.90 team ERA that ranks 21st across all league pitching staffs.
  • Blue Jays pitchers combine to rank 25th in baseball in home runs surrendered (27 total, 1.4 per game).
  • The Blue Jays will send Kikuchi (2-0) out for his fourth start of the season. He is 2-0 with a 4.70 ERA and 17 strikeouts through 15 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent appearance on Saturday against the Tampa Bay Rays, the left-hander tossed six innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering four hits.
  • The 31-year-old has an ERA of 4.70, with 10 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opponents have a .267 batting average against him.
