Friday's game that pits the New York Yankees (12-7) against the Toronto Blue Jays (11-8) at Yankee Stadium has a projected final score of 4-3 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Yankees, who is a small favorite in this matchup according to our model. Game time is at 7:05 PM on April 21.

The probable starters are Domingo German (1-1) for the New York Yankees and Yusei Kikuchi (2-0) for the Toronto Blue Jays.

Yankees vs. Blue Jays Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, April 21, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York How to Watch on TV: Apple TV+

Yankees vs. Blue Jays Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Yankees 4, Blue Jays 3.

Total Prediction for Yankees vs. Blue Jays

Total Prediction: Under 8 runs

Yankees Performance Insights

The Yankees have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and won six of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, New York and its opponents have failed to hit the over seven times.

Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Yankees' last 10 games.

The Yankees have entered the game as favorites 18 times this season and won 12, or 66.7%, of those games.

This season New York has won 11 of its 16 games, or 68.8%, when favored by at least -135 on the moneyline.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Yankees have a 57.4% chance to win.

New York has scored 88 runs (4.6 per game) this season, which ranks 13th in MLB.

The Yankees have the third-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.02).

Yankees Schedule