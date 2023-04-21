Bo Bichette and the Toronto Blue Jays will hit the field on Friday at Yankee Stadium against Domingo German, who is projected to start for the New York Yankees. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET for the first game of a three-game series.

Yankees vs. Blue Jays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, April 21, 2023

Friday, April 21, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Yankees Batting & Pitching Performance

The Yankees average 1.4 home runs per game to rank fourth in baseball with 27 total home runs.

New York is 13th in MLB, slugging .410.

The Yankees rank 22nd in MLB with a .232 batting average.

New York is the 13th-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 4.6 runs per game (88 total).

The Yankees' .319 on-base percentage is 18th in baseball.

The Yankees strike out 9.0 times per game, the No. 19 average in MLB.

The 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by New York's pitching staff ranks third in MLB.

New York's 3.02 team ERA ranks third across all MLB pitching staffs.

Yankees pitchers combine for the No. 3 WHIP in baseball (1.100).

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher

German (1-1 with a 3.86 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 14 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Yankees, his fourth of the season.

In his last time out on Saturday, the righty threw 6 1/3 innings against the Minnesota Twins, allowing one earned run while surrendering three hits.

Yankees Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Yankees Starter Opponent Starter 4/15/2023 Twins W 6-1 Home Domingo Germán Tyler Mahle 4/16/2023 Twins W 2-0 Home Gerrit Cole Pablo Lopez 4/18/2023 Angels L 5-2 Home Clarke Schmidt José Suarez 4/19/2023 Angels W 3-2 Home Jhony Brito Griffin Canning 4/20/2023 Angels W 9-3 Home Nestor Cortes Jr. Patrick Sandoval 4/21/2023 Blue Jays - Home Domingo Germán Yusei Kikuchi 4/22/2023 Blue Jays - Home Gerrit Cole Alek Manoah 4/23/2023 Blue Jays - Home Clarke Schmidt Kevin Gausman 4/24/2023 Twins - Away Jhony Brito Joe Ryan 4/25/2023 Twins - Away Nestor Cortes Jr. Kenta Maeda 4/26/2023 Twins - Away Domingo Germán Tyler Mahle

