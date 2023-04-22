Anthony Rizzo Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Blue Jays - April 22
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
The New York Yankees and Anthony Rizzo, who went 0-for-4 last time out, take on Alek Manoah and the Toronto Blue Jays at Yankee Stadium, Saturday at 1:05 PM ET.
Anthony Rizzo Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023
- Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Blue Jays Starter: Alek Manoah
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Anthony Rizzo At The Plate
- Rizzo leads New York in OBP (.427), slugging percentage (.544) and OPS (.971) this season.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 15th in batting average, 10th in on-base percentage, and 23rd in slugging.
- Rizzo has recorded a hit in 16 of 19 games this season (84.2%), including four multi-hit games (21.1%).
- Looking at the 19 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in three of them (15.8%), and in 4.9% of his trips to the plate.
- In seven games this season (36.8%), Rizzo has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (15.8%) he had two or more.
- In seven of 19 games this year, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.
Anthony Rizzo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|6
|12 (92.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (66.7%)
|2 (15.4%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (33.3%)
|5 (38.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (33.3%)
|3 (23.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|6 (46.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (16.7%)
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Blue Jays pitching staff ranks 11th in MLB.
- The Blue Jays have a 4.70 team ERA that ranks 20th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Blue Jays rank 24th in baseball in home runs allowed (28 total, 1.4 per game).
- Manoah (1-1 with a 6.98 ERA and 16 strikeouts in 19 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Blue Jays, his fifth of the season.
- The righty last pitched on Sunday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he went 4 2/3 innings, allowing seven earned runs while giving up nine hits.
- The 25-year-old has an ERA of 6.98, with 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in four games this season. Opponents are batting .288 against him.
