The Colorado Avalanche are set for Game 3 of the NHL Playoffs First Round against the Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena on Saturday, April 22, starting at 10:00 PM ET on TBS, SN360, TVAS, ROOT Sports NW, and ALT. The series is tied 1-1.

Avalanche Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

  • When: Saturday, April 22, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: TBS, SN360, TVAS, ROOT Sports NW, and ALT
  • Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Avalanche vs. Kraken Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result
4/20/2023 Avalanche Kraken 3-2 COL
4/18/2023 Avalanche Kraken 3-1 SEA
3/5/2023 Avalanche Kraken 3-2 (F/OT) SEA
1/21/2023 Kraken Avalanche 2-1 (F/SO) COL
10/21/2022 Avalanche Kraken 3-2 SEA

Avalanche Stats & Trends

  • The Avalanche have allowed 223 total goals (2.7 per game), the ninth-fewest in league action.
  • The Avalanche score the 10th-most goals in the league (274 total, 3.3 per game).
  • In the past 10 games, the Avalanche have claimed 85.0% of the possible points with an 8-1-1 record.
  • On the defensive end, the Avalanche have allowed 26 goals (2.6 per game) in those 10 matchups.
  • They are scoring at a 3.7 goals-per-game average (37 total) during that time.

Avalanche Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Nathan MacKinnon 71 42 69 111 47 43 44.4%
Mikko Rantanen 82 55 50 105 45 61 49.1%
Cale Makar 60 17 49 66 48 50 -
J.T. Compher 82 17 35 52 28 28 48.8%
Artturi Lehkonen 64 21 30 51 12 26 17.4%

Kraken Stats & Trends

  • The Kraken have given up 252 total goals this season (3.1 per game), 14th in the NHL.
  • The Kraken are fourth in the league in scoring (289 goals, 3.5 per game).
  • In their past 10 games, the Kraken are 6-4-0 to earn 80.0% of the possible points.
  • On the defensive side, the Kraken have given up 2.1 goals per game (21 total) over those 10 outings.
  • They have averaged 3.6 goals per game (36 total) over that stretch.

Kraken Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Jared McCann 79 40 30 70 28 56 33.3%
Vince Dunn 81 14 50 64 54 50 -
Jordan Eberle 82 20 43 63 33 55 44.2%
Matthew Beniers 80 24 33 57 48 55 42.2%
Yanni Gourde 81 14 34 48 27 65 49.6%

