On Saturday, DJ LeMahieu (.200 batting average in his past 10 games, with three doubles, a home run, three walks and five RBI) and the New York Yankees face the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Alek Manoah. First pitch is at 1:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Blue Jays.

DJ LeMahieu Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023

Game Time: 1:05 PM ET

Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Blue Jays Starter: Alek Manoah

TV Channel: YES

YES Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

DJ LeMahieu At The Plate

LeMahieu has five doubles, a triple, two home runs and six walks while hitting .237.

LeMahieu has gotten at least one hit in 68.8% of his games this season (11 of 16), with multiple hits three times (18.8%).

In 16 games played this season, he has homered in two of them.

In six games this year, LeMahieu has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

In 56.3% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (18.8%).

DJ LeMahieu Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 5 8 (72.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (60.0%) 2 (18.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (20.0%) 7 (63.6%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (40.0%) 2 (18.2%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 5 (45.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (20.0%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings