Oswald Peraza Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Blue Jays - April 22
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
On Saturday, Oswald Peraza (coming off going 0-for-3) and the New York Yankees face the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Alek Manoah. First pitch is at 1:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Blue Jays.
Oswald Peraza Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023
- Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Blue Jays Starter: Alek Manoah
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
Oswald Peraza At The Plate (2022)
- Peraza hit .306 with three doubles, a home run and six walks.
- In nine of 21 games last season (42.9%) Peraza got at least one hit, and in five of those contests (23.8%) he picked up two or more.
- Logging a trip to the plate in 21 games last season, he hit only one homer.
- Peraza drove in a run in two games last year out of 21, but did not have multiple RBIs in either of those games.
- In seven of 21 games last year he scored a run, including multiple runs once.
Oswald Peraza Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|9
|.364
|AVG
|.259
|.440
|OBP
|.375
|.500
|SLG
|.370
|3
|XBH
|1
|0
|HR
|1
|0
|RBI
|2
|2/3
|K/BB
|7/3
|0
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|11
|5 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (36.4%)
|2 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (27.3%)
|4 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (27.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (9.1%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (18.2%)
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Blue Jays had a collective 8.7 K/9 last season, which ranked 12th in the league.
- The Blue Jays had the 14th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.88).
- The Blue Jays allowed 180 total home runs last season (1.1 per game) to rank 20th in baseball.
- Manoah (1-1 with a 6.98 ERA and 16 strikeouts in 19 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Blue Jays, his fifth of the season.
- The righty last appeared on Sunday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he went 4 2/3 innings, allowing seven earned runs while giving up nine hits.
- In four games this season, the 25-year-old has put up a 6.98 ERA and 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .288 to opposing batters.
