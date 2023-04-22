Oswaldo Cabrera Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Blue Jays - April 22
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
The New York Yankees and Oswaldo Cabrera, who went 1-for-3 with a home run and an RBI last time out, battle Alek Manoah and the Toronto Blue Jays at Yankee Stadium, Saturday at 1:05 PM ET.
In his last game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Blue Jays.
Oswaldo Cabrera Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023
- Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Blue Jays Starter: Alek Manoah
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Looking to place a prop bet on Oswaldo Cabrera? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Oswaldo Cabrera At The Plate
- Cabrera has two doubles, a home run and three walks while batting .233.
- Cabrera has recorded a hit in nine of 17 games this season (52.9%), including four multi-hit games (23.5%).
- He has hit a home run in one of 17 games, and in 1.6% of his plate appearances.
- Cabrera has driven in a run in four games this year (23.5%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored a run in five of 17 games so far this year.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Oswaldo Cabrera Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|5
|6 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (60.0%)
|2 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (40.0%)
|2 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (60.0%)
|1 (8.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (8.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (60.0%)
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Blue Jays pitching staff ranks 11th in MLB.
- The Blue Jays' 4.70 team ERA ranks 20th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Blue Jays rank 24th in baseball in home runs surrendered (28 total, 1.4 per game).
- Manoah gets the start for the Blue Jays, his fifth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 6.98 ERA and 16 strikeouts in 19 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Sunday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he went 4 2/3 innings, allowing seven earned runs while giving up nine hits.
- The 25-year-old has put up an ERA of 6.98, with 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in four games this season. Opponents are hitting .288 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.