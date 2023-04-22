Saturday's game that pits the New York Yankees (12-8) versus the Toronto Blue Jays (12-8) at Yankee Stadium has a projected final score of 3-2 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Yankees, who is slightly favored in this matchup according to our model. First pitch is at 1:05 PM on April 22.

The New York Yankees will give the nod to Gerrit Cole (4-0, .95 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 5 on the season, and the Blue Jays will counter with Alek Manoah (1-1, 6.98 ERA).

Yankees vs. Blue Jays Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, April 22, 2023 at 1:05 PM ET

Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York How to Watch on TV: YES

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Yankees vs. Blue Jays Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Yankees 3, Blue Jays 2.

Total Prediction for Yankees vs. Blue Jays

Total Prediction: Under 7.5 runs

Yankees Performance Insights

In 10 games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Yankees have a record of 6-4.

When it comes to hitting the over, New York and its opponents are 3-7-0 in its last 10 games with a total.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Yankees' last 10 games.

This season, the Yankees have been favored 19 times and won 12, or 63.2%, of those games.

New York has a record of 5-2 in games when sportsbooks favor them by at least -165 on the moneyline.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 62.3% chance of a victory for the Yankees.

New York has scored 89 runs (4.5 per game) this season, which ranks 19th in MLB.

The Yankees' 3.17 team ERA ranks fifth among all MLB pitching staffs.

Yankees Schedule