How to Watch the Yankees vs. Blue Jays Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 22
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 7:12 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The New York Yankees versus Toronto Blue Jays game on Saturday at 1:05 PM ET will showcase a pair of hot hitters in Anthony Rizzo and Matt Chapman.
Yankees vs. Blue Jays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, April 22, 2023
- Time: 1:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: YES
- Location: The Bronx, New York
- Venue: Yankee Stadium
Yankees Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Yankees rank fourth-best in MLB action with 28 total home runs.
- New York is 13th in baseball, slugging .404.
- The Yankees have the 23rd-ranked batting average in the majors (.229).
- New York is the 19th-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 4.5 runs per game (89 total).
- The Yankees are 19th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .315.
- The Yankees strike out 8.9 times per game, the No. 19 mark in baseball.
- The pitching staff for New York has a collective 9.9 K/9, the second-best in the majors.
- New York has a 3.17 team ERA that ranks fifth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pitchers for the Yankees combine for the No. 3-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.117).
Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher
- Gerrit Cole (4-0) takes the mound for the Yankees in his fifth start of the season. He has a .95 ERA in 28 1/3 innings pitched, with 32 strikeouts.
- The righty last appeared on Sunday against the Minnesota Twins, when he tossed nine scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
- Cole is trying to record his fifth quality start in a row in this game.
- Cole will aim to last five or more innings for his fifth straight start. He's averaging 7.0 innings per outing.
Yankees Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Yankees Starter
|Opponent Starter
|4/16/2023
|Twins
|W 2-0
|Home
|Gerrit Cole
|Pablo Lopez
|4/18/2023
|Angels
|L 5-2
|Home
|Clarke Schmidt
|José Suarez
|4/19/2023
|Angels
|W 3-2
|Home
|Jhony Brito
|Griffin Canning
|4/20/2023
|Angels
|W 9-3
|Home
|Nestor Cortes Jr.
|Patrick Sandoval
|4/21/2023
|Blue Jays
|L 6-1
|Home
|Domingo Germán
|Yusei Kikuchi
|4/22/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Home
|Gerrit Cole
|Alek Manoah
|4/23/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Home
|Clarke Schmidt
|Kevin Gausman
|4/24/2023
|Twins
|-
|Away
|Jhony Brito
|Joe Ryan
|4/25/2023
|Twins
|-
|Away
|Nestor Cortes Jr.
|Kenta Maeda
|4/26/2023
|Twins
|-
|Away
|Domingo Germán
|Tyler Mahle
|4/27/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Away
|Gerrit Cole
|Andrew Heaney
