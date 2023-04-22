When the New York Yankees (12-8) and Toronto Blue Jays (12-8) meet at Yankee Stadium on Saturday, April 22, Gerrit Cole will get the nod for the Yankees, while the Blue Jays will send Alek Manoah to the hill. The game will start at 1:05 PM ET.

The Yankees are favored in this one, at -185, while the underdog Blue Jays have +150 odds to play spoiler. A 7.5-run over/under has been listed for the contest.

Yankees vs. Blue Jays Time and TV Channel

Yankee Stadium Probable Pitchers: Cole - NYY (4-0, 0.95 ERA) vs Manoah - TOR (1-1, 6.98 ERA)

Yankees vs. Blue Jays Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.

Yankees vs. Blue Jays Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Yankees have been favored 19 times and won 12, or 63.2%, of those games.

The Yankees have played as moneyline favorites of -185 or shorter in only one game this season, which they won.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that New York has a 64.9% chance to win.

The Yankees have a 6-4 record across the 10 games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings, New York and its opponents combined to go over the run total three times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Blue Jays have won in five of the eight contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Blue Jays have yet to play a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +150.

In four games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Blue Jays have a record of 3-1.

In the last 10 games with a total, Toronto and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times.

Yankees Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +900 4th 1st Win AL East +190 - 2nd

