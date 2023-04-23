The New York Yankees and Aaron Judge (.364 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including two homers), take on starter Kevin Gausman and the Toronto Blue Jays at Yankee Stadium, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Blue Jays.

Aaron Judge Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

YES Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +200) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)

Aaron Judge At The Plate

Judge is batting .257 with two doubles, six home runs and 14 walks.

He ranks 83rd in batting average, 58th in on base percentage, and 32nd in slugging among the qualifying batters in MLB play.

Judge has gotten at least one hit in 61.9% of his games this year (13 of 21), with at least two hits four times (19.0%).

In five games this season, he has gone deep (23.8%, and 6.7% of his trips to the plate).

Judge has had at least one RBI in 38.1% of his games this year (eight of 21), with more than one RBI three times (14.3%).

In 13 games this year (61.9%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Aaron Judge Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 6 10 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (50.0%) 2 (13.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (33.3%) 10 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (50.0%) 4 (26.7%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%) 6 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (33.3%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings