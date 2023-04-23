The New York Yankees, including Anthony Rizzo and his .622 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including five extra-base hits but no home run), take on starter Kevin Gausman and the Toronto Blue Jays at Yankee Stadium, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Blue Jays.

Anthony Rizzo Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023

Sunday, April 23, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Blue Jays Starter: Kevin Gausman

Kevin Gausman TV Channel: YES

YES Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Looking to place a prop bet on Anthony Rizzo? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Anthony Rizzo At The Plate

Rizzo leads New York with 23 hits and an OBP of .419, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .542.

Among qualifying batters in MLB action, he ranks 18th in batting average, 12th in on-base percentage, and 26th in slugging.

In 85.0% of his games this year (17 of 20), Rizzo has picked up at least one hit, and in four of those games (20.0%) he recorded at least two.

Looking at the 20 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in three of them (15.0%), and in 4.7% of his trips to the dish.

Rizzo has had an RBI in seven games this season (35.0%), including three multi-RBI outings (15.0%).

In seven of 20 games this season, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Anthony Rizzo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 6 13 (92.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (66.7%) 2 (14.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (33.3%) 5 (35.7%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (33.3%) 3 (21.4%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 6 (42.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings