DJ LeMahieu -- 1-for-1 with an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the New York Yankees against the Toronto Blue Jays, with Kevin Gausman on the mound, on April 23 at 1:35 PM ET.

He reached base in his only plate appearance in his previous appearance against the Blue Jays.

DJ LeMahieu Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023

Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Blue Jays Starter: Kevin Gausman

TV Channel: YES

YES Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

DJ LeMahieu At The Plate

LeMahieu is hitting .250 with five doubles, a triple, two home runs and six walks.

LeMahieu has had a hit in 12 of 17 games this year (70.6%), including multiple hits three times (17.6%).

He has gone deep in two of 17 games played this season, and in 2.9% of his plate appearances.

In seven games this season, LeMahieu has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored at least once nine times this season (52.9%), including three games with multiple runs (17.6%).

DJ LeMahieu Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 5 9 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (60.0%) 2 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (20.0%) 7 (58.3%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (40.0%) 2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 6 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (20.0%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings