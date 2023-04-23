DJ LeMahieu -- 1-for-1 with an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the New York Yankees against the Toronto Blue Jays, with Kevin Gausman on the mound, on April 23 at 1:35 PM ET.

He reached base in his only plate appearance in his previous appearance against the Blue Jays.

DJ LeMahieu Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Yankee Stadium
  • Blue Jays Starter: Kevin Gausman
  • TV Channel: YES
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

DJ LeMahieu At The Plate

  • LeMahieu is hitting .250 with five doubles, a triple, two home runs and six walks.
  • LeMahieu has had a hit in 12 of 17 games this year (70.6%), including multiple hits three times (17.6%).
  • He has gone deep in two of 17 games played this season, and in 2.9% of his plate appearances.
  • In seven games this season, LeMahieu has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • He has scored at least once nine times this season (52.9%), including three games with multiple runs (17.6%).

DJ LeMahieu Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
12 GP 5
9 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (60.0%)
2 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (20.0%)
7 (58.3%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (40.0%)
2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
6 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (20.0%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings

  • The nine strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Blue Jays pitching staff ranks 12th in MLB.
  • The Blue Jays have the 19th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.65).
  • The Blue Jays rank 22nd in baseball in home runs allowed (29 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Gausman makes the start for the Blue Jays, his fifth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 3.65 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 24 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty's most recent time out was on Tuesday against the Houston Astros, when he threw 4 2/3 innings, surrendering seven earned runs while allowing seven hits.
  • The 32-year-old's 3.65 ERA ranks 42nd, 1.176 WHIP ranks 35th, and 10.9 K/9 ranks 11th among qualifying pitchers this season.
