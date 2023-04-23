Gleyber Torres -- with an on-base percentage of .237 in his past 10 games, 156 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the New York Yankees against the Toronto Blue Jays, with Kevin Gausman on the mound, on April 23 at 1:35 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4) in his most recent appearance against the Blue Jays.

Gleyber Torres Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023

Sunday, April 23, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Blue Jays Starter: Kevin Gausman

Kevin Gausman TV Channel: YES

YES Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Gleyber Torres At The Plate

Torres has two doubles, a triple, two home runs and 16 walks while batting .254.

Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 96th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 27th and he is 96th in slugging.

In 12 of 21 games this season (57.1%) Torres has picked up a hit, and in four of those games he had more than one (19.0%).

He has gone deep in two of 21 games played this season, and in 2.4% of his plate appearances.

Torres has picked up an RBI in 19.0% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 14.3% of his games.

In eight games this season (38.1%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Gleyber Torres Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 6 8 (53.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (66.7%) 3 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%) 4 (26.7%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (66.7%) 2 (13.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 4 (26.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings