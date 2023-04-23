After going 1-for-3 in his last game, Kyle Higashioka and the New York Yankees take on the Toronto Blue Jays (who will hand the ball to Kevin Gausman) at 1:35 PM ET on Sunday.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-3 against the Blue Jays.

Kyle Higashioka Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Yankee Stadium
  • Blue Jays Starter: Kevin Gausman
  • TV Channel: YES
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Kyle Higashioka At The Plate

  • Higashioka is batting .185 with two home runs and a walk.
  • Higashioka has gotten a hit in five of eight games this season, but he has zero multi-hit games.
  • He has hit a home run in two of eight games played this year, and in 7.1% of his plate appearances.
  • Higashioka has driven in a run in three games this season (37.5%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored in three of eight games so far this season.

Kyle Higashioka Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 2
4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (50.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (50.0%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings

  • The nine strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Blue Jays pitching staff ranks 12th in the league.
  • The Blue Jays have a 4.65 team ERA that ranks 19th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Blue Jays pitchers combine to rank 22nd in baseball in home runs given up (29 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Gausman makes the start for the Blue Jays, his fifth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 3.65 ERA and 30 strikeouts through 24 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent outing on Tuesday against the Houston Astros, the righty went 4 2/3 innings, allowing seven earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 32-year-old ranks 42nd in ERA (3.65), 35th in WHIP (1.176), and 11th in K/9 (10.9).
