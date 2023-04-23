After going 1-for-3 in his last game, Kyle Higashioka and the New York Yankees take on the Toronto Blue Jays (who will hand the ball to Kevin Gausman) at 1:35 PM ET on Sunday.

Kyle Higashioka Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023

Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Blue Jays Starter: Kevin Gausman

TV Channel: YES

YES Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Kyle Higashioka At The Plate

Higashioka is batting .185 with two home runs and a walk.

Higashioka has gotten a hit in five of eight games this season, but he has zero multi-hit games.

He has hit a home run in two of eight games played this year, and in 7.1% of his plate appearances.

Higashioka has driven in a run in three games this season (37.5%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored in three of eight games so far this season.

Kyle Higashioka Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 2 4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (50.0%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings