Oswald Peraza Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Blue Jays - April 23
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 12:26 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After going 1-for-2 in his most recent game, Oswald Peraza and the New York Yankees take on the Toronto Blue Jays (who will hand the ball to Kevin Gausman) at 1:35 PM ET on Sunday.
Oswald Peraza Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Blue Jays Starter: Kevin Gausman
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)
Oswald Peraza At The Plate (2022)
- Peraza hit .306 with three doubles, a home run and six walks.
- Peraza got a base hit in nine of 21 games last year (42.9%), with multiple hits in five of them (23.8%).
- Logging a trip to the plate in 21 games last season, he hit only one round-tripper.
- Peraza drove in a run in two games last season out of 21, but did not have multiple RBIs in either of those games.
- In seven of 21 games last season he touched home plate, including multiple runs once.
Oswald Peraza Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|9
|.364
|AVG
|.259
|.440
|OBP
|.375
|.500
|SLG
|.370
|3
|XBH
|1
|0
|HR
|1
|0
|RBI
|2
|2/3
|K/BB
|7/3
|0
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|11
|5 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (36.4%)
|2 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (27.3%)
|4 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (27.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (9.1%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (18.2%)
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Blue Jays pitching staff was 12th in the league last season with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Blue Jays' 3.88 team ERA ranked 14th across all league pitching staffs.
- Blue Jays pitchers combined to give up 180 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (20th in the league).
- The Blue Jays are sending Gausman (1-2) out to make his fifth start of the season. He is 1-2 with a 3.65 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 24 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Tuesday against the Houston Astros, when he tossed 4 2/3 innings, allowing seven earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 32-year-old ranks 42nd in ERA (3.65), 35th in WHIP (1.176), and 11th in K/9 (10.9).
