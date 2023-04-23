Oswaldo Cabrera -- 1-for-3 with a double in his last game -- will be in action for the New York Yankees against the Toronto Blue Jays, with Kevin Gausman on the hill, on April 23 at 1:35 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Blue Jays.

Oswaldo Cabrera Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Yankee Stadium
  • Blue Jays Starter: Kevin Gausman
  • TV Channel: YES
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Oswaldo Cabrera At The Plate

  • Cabrera has three doubles, a home run and three walks while batting .238.
  • Cabrera has gotten a hit in 10 of 18 games this season (55.6%), with more than one hit on four occasions (22.2%).
  • He has homered in one game this year.
  • In four games this season, Cabrera has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • He has scored in five games this season (27.8%), but has had no multi-run games.

Oswaldo Cabrera Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
13 GP 5
7 (53.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (60.0%)
2 (15.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (40.0%)
2 (15.4%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (60.0%)
1 (7.7%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (7.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (60.0%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Blue Jays has a collective nine K/9, which ranks 12th in the league.
  • The Blue Jays have a 4.65 team ERA that ranks 19th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Blue Jays pitchers combine to surrender 29 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (to rank 22nd in baseball).
  • Gausman gets the start for the Blue Jays, his fifth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 3.65 ERA and 30 strikeouts through 24 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander's most recent time out was on Tuesday against the Houston Astros, when he threw 4 2/3 innings, surrendering seven earned runs while giving up seven hits.
  • Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 32-year-old ranks 42nd in ERA (3.65), 35th in WHIP (1.176), and 11th in K/9 (10.9).
