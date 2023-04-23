How to Watch the Yankees vs. Blue Jays Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 23
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 8:10 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Gleyber Torres and the New York Yankees will hit the field on Sunday at Yankee Stadium against Kevin Gausman, who is expected to start for the Toronto Blue Jays. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.
Yankees vs. Blue Jays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, April 23, 2023
- Time: 1:35 PM ET
- TV Channel: YES
- Location: The Bronx, New York
- Venue: Yankee Stadium
Yankees Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Yankees rank fourth in Major League Baseball with 29 home runs.
- New York ranks 14th in the majors with a .403 team slugging percentage.
- The Yankees have a team batting average of .229 this season, which ranks 23rd among MLB teams.
- New York has scored the 19th-most runs in the majors this season with 92 (4.4 per game).
- The Yankees have an OBP of .313 this season, which ranks 20th in MLB.
- The Yankees rank 16th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.7 whiffs per contest.
- New York has a 9.7 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, fourth-best in baseball.
- New York pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.11 ERA this year, second-best in baseball.
- The Yankees have a combined 1.122 WHIP as a pitching staff, third-lowest in MLB.
Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Yankees will send Clarke Schmidt (0-1) to the mound for his fifth start this season.
- The right-hander gave up four earned runs and allowed six hits in 3 2/3 innings pitched against the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday.
Yankees Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Yankees Starter
|Opponent Starter
|4/18/2023
|Angels
|L 5-2
|Home
|Clarke Schmidt
|José Suarez
|4/19/2023
|Angels
|W 3-2
|Home
|Jhony Brito
|Griffin Canning
|4/20/2023
|Angels
|W 9-3
|Home
|Nestor Cortes Jr.
|Patrick Sandoval
|4/21/2023
|Blue Jays
|L 6-1
|Home
|Domingo Germán
|Yusei Kikuchi
|4/22/2023
|Blue Jays
|W 3-2
|Home
|Gerrit Cole
|Alek Manoah
|4/23/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Home
|Clarke Schmidt
|Kevin Gausman
|4/24/2023
|Twins
|-
|Away
|Jhony Brito
|Sonny Gray
|4/25/2023
|Twins
|-
|Away
|Nestor Cortes Jr.
|Joe Ryan
|4/26/2023
|Twins
|-
|Away
|Domingo Germán
|Tyler Mahle
|4/27/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Away
|Gerrit Cole
|Andrew Heaney
|4/28/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Away
|Clarke Schmidt
|Jacob deGrom
