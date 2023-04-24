Aaron Hicks Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Twins - April 24
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Aaron Hicks returns to action for the New York Yankees against Sonny Gray and the Minnesota TwinsApril 24 at 7:40 PM ET.
He is back in action for the first time since April 24, when he went 0-for-2 against the Angels.
Aaron Hicks Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Monday, April 24, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Twins Starter: Sonny Gray
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +340)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)
Looking to place a prop bet on Aaron Hicks? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Aaron Hicks At The Plate
- Hicks has three walks while hitting .125.
- Twice in 11 games this season, Hicks has gotten aboard via a hit, and he had multiple hits in one of those games.
- He has not hit a long ball in his 11 games this year.
- Hicks has driven in a run in one game this year.
- In one game this year, he scored, and he had multiple runs in that game.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Aaron Hicks Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|3
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (66.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (33.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (33.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (33.3%)
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 9.8 K/9, the third-best in MLB.
- The Twins have the fourth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.37).
- The Twins rank 15th in baseball in home runs allowed (24 total, 1.1 per game).
- Gray (2-0 with a .82 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 22 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Twins, his fifth of the season.
- The right-hander last appeared in relief on Sunday, when he tossed 2/3 innings against the Washington Nationals while giving up hits.
- The 33-year-old's .82 ERA ranks third, 1.182 WHIP ranks 38th, and 10.6 K/9 ranks 13th among qualifying pitchers this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.