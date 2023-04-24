The New York Yankees, including Aaron Judge (.286 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 65 points below season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Sonny Gray and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, Monday at 7:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Blue Jays.

Aaron Judge Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Monday, April 24, 2023

Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Twins Starter: Sonny Gray

Sonny Gray TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Aaron Judge At The Plate

Judge has two doubles, six home runs and 14 walks while hitting .244.

Among qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 106th in batting average, 75th in on-base percentage, and 40th in slugging.

Judge has gotten a hit in 13 of 22 games this year (59.1%), including four multi-hit games (18.2%).

He has hit a home run in 22.7% of his games in 2023 (five of 22), and 6.5% of his trips to the dish.

In eight games this season (36.4%), Judge has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (13.6%) he had two or more.

He has scored in 13 of 22 games (59.1%), including multiple runs twice.

Aaron Judge Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 6 10 (62.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (50.0%) 2 (12.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (33.3%) 10 (62.5%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (50.0%) 4 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%) 6 (37.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (33.3%)

Twins Pitching Rankings