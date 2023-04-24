The New York Yankees, including Anthony Rizzo and his .730 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Sonny Gray and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, Monday at 7:40 PM ET.

He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his last game against the Blue Jays.

Anthony Rizzo Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Monday, April 24, 2023

Monday, April 24, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Twins Starter: Sonny Gray

Sonny Gray TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Anthony Rizzo At The Plate

Rizzo leads New York in OBP (.411), slugging percentage (.566) and total hits (24) this season.

Among the qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 18th, his on-base percentage ranks 17th, and he is 15th in the league in slugging.

Rizzo has picked up a hit in 18 of 21 games this year, with multiple hits four times.

He has homered in 19.0% of his games in 2023 (four of 21), and 5.6% of his trips to the plate.

Rizzo has driven home a run in eight games this year (38.1%), including more than one RBI in 14.3% of his games.

In 38.1% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (14.3%).

Anthony Rizzo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 6 14 (93.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (66.7%) 2 (13.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (33.3%) 6 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (33.3%) 4 (26.7%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 7 (46.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

Twins Pitching Rankings