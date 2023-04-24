Gleyber Torres Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Twins - April 24
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 2:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The New York Yankees, including Gleyber Torres (.139 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero home run), battle starting pitcher Sonny Gray and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, Monday at 7:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Blue Jays.
Gleyber Torres Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Monday, April 24, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Twins Starter: Sonny Gray
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Looking to place a prop bet on Gleyber Torres? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Gleyber Torres At The Plate
- Torres is batting .254 with two doubles, a triple, two home runs and 16 walks.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 90th, his on-base percentage ranks 30th, and he is 102nd in the league in slugging.
- Torres has picked up a hit in 13 of 22 games this year, with multiple hits four times.
- In 22 games played this year, he has homered in two of them.
- In 18.2% of his games this season, Torres has picked up at least one RBI. In three of those games (13.6%) he recorded more than one RBI.
- In eight games this year (36.4%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Gleyber Torres Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|6
|9 (56.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (66.7%)
|3 (18.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (16.7%)
|4 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (66.7%)
|2 (12.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 9.8 K/9, the third-best in MLB.
- The Twins have the fourth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.37).
- The Twins rank 15th in baseball in home runs surrendered (24 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Twins will send Gray (2-0) to make his fifth start of the season. He is 2-0 with a .82 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 22 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared in relief on Sunday, when he threw 2/3 innings against the Washington Nationals while giving up hits.
- This season, the 33-year-old ranks third in ERA (.82), 38th in WHIP (1.182), and 13th in K/9 (10.6) among pitchers who qualify.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.