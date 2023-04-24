Jose Trevino Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Twins - April 24
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 2:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The New York Yankees, including Jose Trevino (batting .176 in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a home run, two walks and six RBI), take on starting pitcher Sonny Gray and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, Monday at 7:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Blue Jays.
Jose Trevino Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Monday, April 24, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Stadium: Target Field
- Twins Starter: Sonny Gray
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)
Jose Trevino At The Plate
- Trevino has two doubles, a home run and two walks while batting .205.
- Trevino has picked up a hit in eight games this season (61.5%), including one multi-hit game.
- He has hit a home run in one of 13 games, and in 2.2% of his plate appearances.
- In four games this season (30.8%), Trevino has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored a run in four of 13 games so far this year.
Jose Trevino Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|4
|6 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (50.0%)
|1 (11.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (22.2%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (50.0%)
|1 (11.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (25.0%)
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Twins pitching staff ranks third in MLB.
- The Twins have the fourth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.37).
- The Twins rank 15th in baseball in home runs given up (24 total, 1.1 per game).
- Gray (2-0) gets the starting nod for the Twins in his fifth start of the season. He has a .82 ERA in 22 2/3 innings pitched, with 26 strikeouts.
- His last appearance was in relief on Sunday when the righty threw 2/3 innings against the Washington Nationals while allowing hits.
- This season, the 33-year-old ranks third in ERA (.82), 38th in WHIP (1.182), and 13th in K/9 (10.6) among pitchers who qualify.
