The New York Yankees and Oswald Peraza, who went 0-for-3 last time in action, take on Sonny Gray and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, Monday at 7:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Blue Jays.

Oswald Peraza Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

  • Game Day: Monday, April 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Target Field
  • Twins Starter: Sonny Gray
  • TV Channel: BSN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)

Oswald Peraza At The Plate

  • Peraza is batting .200 with three walks.
  • Peraza has a base hit in three of six games played this year (50.0%), but zero multi-hit games.
  • In six games played this year, he has not homered.
  • Peraza has an RBI in one game this year, and it was more than one in that game.
  • He has scored in three of six games so far this year.

Oswald Peraza Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 0
3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 0 (0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0%)
3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0%)

Twins Pitching Rankings

  • The Twins pitching staff ranks third in the league with a collective 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Twins have the fourth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.37).
  • Twins pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs allowed (24 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Gray makes the start for the Twins, his fifth of the season. He is 2-0 with a .82 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 22 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty last appeared in relief on Sunday, when he threw 2/3 innings against the Washington Nationals while giving up hits.
  • The 33-year-old ranks third in ERA (.82), 38th in WHIP (1.182), and 13th in K/9 (10.6) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
