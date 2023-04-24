Monday's contest at Target Field has the Minnesota Twins (12-10) taking on the New York Yankees (13-9) at 7:40 PM ET (on April 24). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 4-2 victory for the Twins, so it should be a competitive matchup.

The Minnesota Twins will give the ball to Sonny Gray (2-0, .82 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Yankees will counter with Jhony Brito (2-1, 5.40 ERA).

Yankees vs. Twins Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, April 24, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET

Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota How to Watch on TV: BSN

BSN

Yankees vs. Twins Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Twins 4, Yankees 3.

Total Prediction for Yankees vs. Twins

Total Prediction: Under 7.5 runs

Yankees Performance Insights

In their last 10 contests, the Yankees were underdogs just once and were the losers in that contest.

When it comes to the total, New York and its opponents are 2-8-0 in its previous 10 games.

The Yankees' previous 10 games have not had a runline posted by sportsbooks.

The Yankees have were defeated in both of the matchups they've played as underdogs this season.

New York has yet to play a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +135.

The Yankees have an implied victory probability of 42.6% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

New York scores the 19th-most runs in baseball (93 total, 4.2 per game).

The Yankees have the second-best ERA (3.06) in the majors this season.

