When the Minnesota Twins (12-10) and New York Yankees (13-9) face off in the series opener at Target Field on Monday, April 24, Sonny Gray will get the call for the Twins, while the Yankees will send Jhony Brito to the hill. The game will begin at 7:40 PM ET.

The Twins are listed as -160 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Yankees (+135). The total for the matchup is set at 7.5 runs.

Yankees vs. Twins Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, April 24, 2023

Monday, April 24, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Target Field Probable Pitchers: Gray - MIN (2-0, 0.82 ERA) vs Brito - NYY (2-1, 5.40 ERA)

Yankees vs. Twins Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.

Yankees vs. Twins Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Twins have won 10 out of the 13 games, or 76.9%, in which they've been favored.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -160 or shorter, the Twins have a 4-2 record (winning 66.7% of their games).

The implied probability of a win from Minnesota, based on the moneyline, is 61.5%.

The Twins were the moneyline favorite for four of their last 10 games, and they went 2-2 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), Minnesota and its opponents combined to go over the run total five times.

The Yankees have were defeated in both of the games they've played as underdogs this season.

The Yankees have yet to play a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +135.

Over the past 10 games, the Yankees have been underdogs just once and lost that contest.

When it comes to hitting the over, New York and its opponents are 2-8-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Yankees vs. Twins Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U DJ LeMahieu 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+160) 0.5 (+1150) 0.5 (+210) Gleyber Torres 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+175) Franchy Cordero 0.5 (-105) 0.5 (-105) 0.5 (+800) 0.5 (+320) Jose Trevino 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (+1100) 0.5 (+250) Anthony Rizzo 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+185)

Yankees Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +900 4th 1st Win AL East +190 - 2nd

