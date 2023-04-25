Anthony Rizzo Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Twins - April 25
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Anthony Rizzo, with a slugging percentage of .486 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the New York Yankees versus the Minnesota Twins, with Joe Ryan on the hill, April 25 at 7:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Twins.
Anthony Rizzo Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Twins Starter: Joe Ryan
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Anthony Rizzo At The Plate
- Rizzo has 24 hits and an OBP of .394 to go with a slugging percentage of .538. All three of those stats are best among New York hitters this season.
- He ranks 29th in batting average, 25th in on base percentage, and 25th in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB.
- Rizzo has had a hit in 18 of 22 games this year (81.8%), including multiple hits four times (18.2%).
- In 18.2% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 5.3% of his trips to the dish.
- Rizzo has picked up an RBI in eight games this season (36.4%), with two or more RBI in three of those contests (13.6%).
- In 36.4% of his games this season (eight of 22), he has scored, and in three of those games (13.6%) he has scored more than once.
Anthony Rizzo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|7
|14 (93.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (57.1%)
|2 (13.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (28.6%)
|6 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (28.6%)
|4 (26.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|7 (46.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (14.3%)
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The Twins pitching staff ranks fourth in the league with a collective 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Twins have the third-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.26).
- The Twins rank 12th in baseball in home runs allowed (24 total, one per game).
- Ryan makes the start for the Twins, his fifth of the season. He is 4-0 with a 3.24 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 25 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out -- out of the bullpen on Monday -- the right-hander threw 2/3 innings against the New York Yankees while surrendering hits.
- This season, the 26-year-old ranks 31st in ERA (3.24), second in WHIP (.760), and 19th in K/9 (10.4) among qualifying pitchers.
