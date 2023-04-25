On Tuesday, Jose Trevino (on the back of going 1-for-4) and the New York Yankees face the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Joe Ryan. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Twins.

Jose Trevino Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023

Tuesday, April 25, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Target Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Twins Starter: Joe Ryan

Joe Ryan TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jose Trevino? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Jose Trevino At The Plate

Trevino is hitting .208 with two doubles, a home run and two walks.

Trevino has picked up a hit in nine games this season (64.3%), including one multi-hit game.

He has homered in one game this season.

In four games this year (28.6%), Trevino has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in four games this year (28.6%), but has had no multi-run games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jose Trevino Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 5 6 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (60.0%) 1 (11.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 2 (22.2%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (40.0%) 1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (20.0%)

Twins Pitching Rankings