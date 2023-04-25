Oswald Peraza Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Twins - April 25
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 6:23 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
On Tuesday, Oswald Peraza (coming off going 0-for-3) and the New York Yankees play the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Joe Ryan. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Blue Jays.
Oswald Peraza Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Twins Starter: Joe Ryan
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Oswald Peraza At The Plate
- Peraza is hitting .200 with three walks.
- Peraza has gotten a hit in three of six games this year, but he has zero multi-hit games.
- He has not hit a home run in his six games this season.
- Peraza has an RBI in one game this year, and it was more than one in that game.
- He has scored in three games this year (50.0%), but has had no multi-run games.
Oswald Peraza Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|0
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|0 (0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0%)
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0%)
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 9.8 K/9, the fourth-best in the league.
- The Twins have the third-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.26).
- The Twins rank 12th in baseball in home runs given up (24 total, one per game).
- Ryan (4-0) gets the starting nod for the Twins in his fifth start of the season. He's put together a 3.24 ERA in 25 2/3 innings pitched, with 29 strikeouts.
- His last appearance came out of the bullpen on Monday when the right-hander tossed 2/3 innings against the New York Yankees while allowing hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 26-year-old's 3.24 ERA ranks 31st, .760 WHIP ranks second, and 10.4 K/9 ranks 19th.
