On Tuesday, Oswald Peraza (coming off going 0-for-3) and the New York Yankees play the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Joe Ryan. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Blue Jays.

Oswald Peraza Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Joe Ryan TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Oswald Peraza At The Plate

Peraza is hitting .200 with three walks.

Peraza has gotten a hit in three of six games this year, but he has zero multi-hit games.

He has not hit a home run in his six games this season.

Peraza has an RBI in one game this year, and it was more than one in that game.

He has scored in three games this year (50.0%), but has had no multi-run games.

Oswald Peraza Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 0 3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 0 (0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0%) 3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0%)

Twins Pitching Rankings