Oswaldo Cabrera -- .139 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the New York Yankees versus the Minnesota Twins, with Joe Ryan on the mound, on April 25 at 7:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4 with an RBI) against the Twins.

Oswaldo Cabrera Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Target Field
  • Twins Starter: Joe Ryan
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Oswaldo Cabrera At The Plate

  • Cabrera has three doubles, a home run and three walks while batting .211.
  • Cabrera has picked up a hit in 10 of 20 games this season, with multiple hits four times.
  • He has gone deep in one game this year.
  • In five games this season, Cabrera has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • He has scored a run in five of 20 games so far this year.

Oswaldo Cabrera Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
14 GP 6
7 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (50.0%)
2 (14.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (33.3%)
2 (14.3%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (50.0%)
1 (7.1%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (7.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (66.7%)

Twins Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Twins pitching staff ranks fourth in MLB.
  • The Twins have a 3.26 team ERA that ranks third across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Twins pitchers combine to surrender 24 total home runs at a clip of one per game (to rank 12th in the league).
  • The Twins are sending Ryan (4-0) out to make his fifth start of the season. He is 4-0 with a 3.24 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 25 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander last appeared in relief on Monday, when he threw 2/3 innings against the New York Yankees while giving up hits.
  • The 26-year-old's 3.24 ERA ranks 31st, .760 WHIP ranks second, and 10.4 K/9 ranks 19th among qualifying pitchers this season.
