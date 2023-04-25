Tuesday's game at Target Field has the Minnesota Twins (13-10) going head to head against the New York Yankees (13-10) at 7:40 PM ET (on April 25). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 5-3 victory for the Twins, so it should be a tight matchup.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Minnesota Twins will send Joe Ryan (4-0) to the mound, while Nestor Cortes Jr. (3-0) will answer the bell for the New York Yankees.

Yankees vs. Twins Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET

When: Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET
Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Yankees vs. Twins Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Twins 5, Yankees 4.

Total Prediction for Yankees vs. Twins

Total Prediction: Over 6.5 runs

Yankees Performance Insights

Over their last 10 contests, the Yankees were named underdogs twice and lost each contest.

In its last 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, New York and its foes are 1-9-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The previous 10 Yankees matchups have not had a runline posted by bookmakers.

The Yankees have been named as the underdog three times this season but have yet to come away with a victory in any of those games.

New York has yet to win this season when listed as an underdog of +105 or worse on the moneyline this season.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Yankees have a 48.8% chance of walking away with the win.

The offense for New York is the No. 22 offense in the majors, scoring 4.1 runs per game (94 total runs).

Yankees pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.16 ERA this year, second-best in baseball.

Yankees Schedule