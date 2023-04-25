Joey Gallo will lead the way for the Minnesota Twins (13-10) on Tuesday, April 25, when they square off against Anthony Rizzo and the New York Yankees (13-10) at Target Field at 7:40 PM ET.

The Twins have been listed as -125 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Yankees (+105). The over/under for the matchup has been set at 6.5 runs.

Yankees vs. Twins Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, April 25, 2023

Tuesday, April 25, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Target Field Probable Pitchers: Joe Ryan - MIN (4-0, 3.24 ERA) vs Nestor Cortes Jr. - NYY (3-0, 3.09 ERA)

Yankees vs. Twins Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.

Yankees vs. Twins Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Twins have won 11 out of the 14 games, or 78.6%, in which they've been favored.

The Twins have a 10-3 record (winning 76.9% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -125 or shorter.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Minnesota has a 55.6% chance to win.

The Twins were the moneyline favorite in five of their last 10 games, and they finished 3-2 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, Minnesota and its opponents combined to hit the over on the run total four times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Yankees have been underdogs in three games this season, however, they have failed to come away with a win in any of those games.

The Yankees have won all of their three games in which they were named as at least a +105 moneyline underdog.

Over the past 10 games, the Yankees have been underdogs twice and lost both games.

When it comes to hitting the over, New York and its opponents are 1-9-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Yankees vs. Twins Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Aaron Judge 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+260) 0.5 (+155) DJ LeMahieu 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+155) 0.5 (+950) 0.5 (+240) Gleyber Torres 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+210) Anthony Rizzo 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+185) Jose Trevino 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (+900) 0.5 (+240)

Yankees Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +900 4th 1st Win AL East +190 - 2nd

