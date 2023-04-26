Aaron Judge, with a slugging percentage of .314 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the New York Yankees against the Minnesota Twins, with Kenta Maeda on the hill, April 26 at 1:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Twins.

Aaron Judge Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Target Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Twins Starter: Kenta Maeda
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +260)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)

Looking to place a prop bet on Aaron Judge? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Aaron Judge At The Plate

  • Judge is batting .244 with three doubles, six home runs and 14 walks.
  • He ranks 107th in batting average, 75th in on base percentage, and 46th in slugging among the qualified hitters in MLB.
  • In 62.5% of his games this season (15 of 24), Judge has picked up at least one hit, and in four of those games (16.7%) he recorded at least two.
  • In five games this season, he has homered (20.8%, and 5.9% of his trips to the plate).
  • Judge has had an RBI in eight games this season (33.3%), including three multi-RBI outings (12.5%).
  • In 14 games this year (58.3%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Aaron Judge Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
16 GP 8
10 (62.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (62.5%)
2 (12.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (25.0%)
10 (62.5%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (50.0%)
4 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (12.5%)
6 (37.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (25.0%)

Twins Pitching Rankings

  • The Twins pitching staff ranks third in the league with a collective 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Twins have a 3.17 team ERA that ranks second among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Twins pitchers combine to rank 11th in baseball in home runs allowed (24 total, one per game).
  • Maeda (0-3 with a 4.15 ERA and 12 strikeouts in 13 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Twins, his fourth of the season.
  • The right-hander last appeared in relief on Tuesday, when he threw 2/3 innings against the New York Yankees while giving up hits.
  • The 35-year-old has an ERA of 4.15, with 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opponents have a .235 batting average against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.