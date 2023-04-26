Aaron Judge Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Twins - April 26
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 12:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Aaron Judge, with a slugging percentage of .314 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the New York Yankees against the Minnesota Twins, with Kenta Maeda on the hill, April 26 at 1:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Twins.
Aaron Judge Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Twins Starter: Kenta Maeda
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +260)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)
Looking to place a prop bet on Aaron Judge? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Aaron Judge At The Plate
- Judge is batting .244 with three doubles, six home runs and 14 walks.
- He ranks 107th in batting average, 75th in on base percentage, and 46th in slugging among the qualified hitters in MLB.
- In 62.5% of his games this season (15 of 24), Judge has picked up at least one hit, and in four of those games (16.7%) he recorded at least two.
- In five games this season, he has homered (20.8%, and 5.9% of his trips to the plate).
- Judge has had an RBI in eight games this season (33.3%), including three multi-RBI outings (12.5%).
- In 14 games this year (58.3%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Aaron Judge Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|8
|10 (62.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (62.5%)
|2 (12.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (25.0%)
|10 (62.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (50.0%)
|4 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (12.5%)
|6 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (25.0%)
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The Twins pitching staff ranks third in the league with a collective 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Twins have a 3.17 team ERA that ranks second among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Twins pitchers combine to rank 11th in baseball in home runs allowed (24 total, one per game).
- Maeda (0-3 with a 4.15 ERA and 12 strikeouts in 13 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Twins, his fourth of the season.
- The right-hander last appeared in relief on Tuesday, when he threw 2/3 innings against the New York Yankees while giving up hits.
- The 35-year-old has an ERA of 4.15, with 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opponents have a .235 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.