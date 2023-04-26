Anthony Rizzo Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Twins - April 26
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 12:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Anthony Rizzo, with a slugging percentage of .459 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the New York Yankees versus the Minnesota Twins, with Kenta Maeda on the mound, April 26 at 1:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Twins.
Anthony Rizzo Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Twins Starter: Kenta Maeda
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Anthony Rizzo At The Plate
- Rizzo leads New York in slugging percentage (.512) and total hits (24) this season.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 46th in batting average, 38th in on-base percentage, and 36th in slugging.
- Rizzo has picked up a hit in 18 of 23 games this season, with multiple hits four times.
- Looking at the 23 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in four of them (17.4%), and in 5.1% of his trips to the dish.
- Rizzo has driven in a run in eight games this year (34.8%), including three games with more than one RBI (13.0%).
- He has scored in eight of 23 games this season, and more than once 3 times.
Anthony Rizzo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|8
|14 (93.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (50.0%)
|2 (13.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (25.0%)
|6 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (25.0%)
|4 (26.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|7 (46.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (12.5%)
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The Twins pitching staff ranks third in the league with a collective 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Twins have a 3.17 team ERA that ranks second across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Twins pitchers combine to rank 11th in baseball in home runs surrendered (24 total, one per game).
- Maeda makes the start for the Twins, his fourth of the season. He is 0-3 with a 4.15 ERA and 12 strikeouts through 13 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared in relief on Tuesday, when he tossed 2/3 innings against the New York Yankees while giving up hits.
- The 35-year-old has amassed a 4.15 ERA and 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings in three games this season, while giving up a batting average of .235 to his opponents.
