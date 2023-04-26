Anthony Rizzo, with a slugging percentage of .459 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the New York Yankees versus the Minnesota Twins, with Kenta Maeda on the mound, April 26 at 1:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Twins.

Anthony Rizzo Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Target Field
  • Twins Starter: Kenta Maeda
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Anthony Rizzo At The Plate

  • Rizzo leads New York in slugging percentage (.512) and total hits (24) this season.
  • Among qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 46th in batting average, 38th in on-base percentage, and 36th in slugging.
  • Rizzo has picked up a hit in 18 of 23 games this season, with multiple hits four times.
  • Looking at the 23 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in four of them (17.4%), and in 5.1% of his trips to the dish.
  • Rizzo has driven in a run in eight games this year (34.8%), including three games with more than one RBI (13.0%).
  • He has scored in eight of 23 games this season, and more than once 3 times.

Anthony Rizzo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
15 GP 8
14 (93.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (50.0%)
2 (13.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (25.0%)
6 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (25.0%)
4 (26.7%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
7 (46.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (12.5%)

Twins Pitching Rankings

  • The Twins pitching staff ranks third in the league with a collective 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Twins have a 3.17 team ERA that ranks second across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Twins pitchers combine to rank 11th in baseball in home runs surrendered (24 total, one per game).
  • Maeda makes the start for the Twins, his fourth of the season. He is 0-3 with a 4.15 ERA and 12 strikeouts through 13 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty last appeared in relief on Tuesday, when he tossed 2/3 innings against the New York Yankees while giving up hits.
  • The 35-year-old has amassed a 4.15 ERA and 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings in three games this season, while giving up a batting average of .235 to his opponents.
