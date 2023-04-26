The New York Yankees and Kyle Higashioka, who went 0-for-3 last time out, take on Kenta Maeda and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, Wednesday at 1:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Blue Jays.

Kyle Higashioka Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Target Field
  • Twins Starter: Kenta Maeda
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Kyle Higashioka At The Plate

  • Higashioka is batting .167 with two home runs and a walk.
  • Higashioka has gotten a hit in five of nine games this season, but he has no multi-hit games.
  • In nine games played this year, he has homered in two of them.
  • Higashioka has driven in a run in three games this year (33.3%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored a run in three of nine games so far this year.

Kyle Higashioka Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
7 GP 2
4 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (50.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%)
2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (50.0%)

Twins Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 9.8 K/9, the third-best in the league.
  • The Twins' 3.17 team ERA ranks second among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Twins pitchers combine to rank 11th in baseball in home runs surrendered (24 total, one per game).
  • Maeda makes the start for the Twins, his fourth of the season. He is 0-3 with a 4.15 ERA and 12 strikeouts in 13 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last time out -- in relief on Tuesday -- the right-hander tossed 2/3 innings against the New York Yankees while surrendering hits.
  • In three games this season, the 35-year-old has a 4.15 ERA and 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .235 to his opponents.
