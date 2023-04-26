On Wednesday, Willie Calhoun (on the back of going 2-for-4) and the New York Yankees face the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Kenta Maeda. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4) in his most recent appearance against the Twins.

Willie Calhoun Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Target Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Twins Starter: Kenta Maeda
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Looking to place a prop bet on Willie Calhoun? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Willie Calhoun At The Plate

  • Calhoun has a double and two walks while batting .192.
  • In four of eight games this season, Calhoun has picked up at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
  • In eight games played this season, he has not gone deep.
  • Calhoun has an RBI in one game this year.
  • He has scored in one of eight games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Willie Calhoun Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 3
1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (100.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (33.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (33.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (33.3%)

Twins Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Twins pitching staff ranks third in the league.
  • The Twins have a 3.17 team ERA that ranks second among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Twins pitchers combine to rank 11th in baseball in home runs given up (24 total, one per game).
  • Maeda gets the start for the Twins, his fourth of the season. He is 0-3 with a 4.15 ERA and 12 strikeouts in 13 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty last appeared in relief on Tuesday, when he tossed 2/3 innings against the New York Yankees while giving up hits.
  • The 35-year-old has an ERA of 4.15, with 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opposing hitters have a .235 batting average against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.