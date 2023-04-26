Yankees vs. Twins Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - April 26
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 7:41 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Wednesday's contest between the Minnesota Twins (14-10) and the New York Yankees (13-11) at Target Field should be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-4, with the Twins coming out on top. Game time is at 1:10 PM ET on April 26.
The Twins will look to Kenta Maeda (0-3) versus the Yankees and Domingo German (1-2).
Yankees vs. Twins Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET
- Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
Yankees vs. Twins Score Prediction
Our prediction for this game is Twins 5, Yankees 4.
Total Prediction for Yankees vs. Twins
- Total Prediction: Over 8 runs
Yankees Performance Insights
- The Yankees have been underdogs three times over their past 10 games and lost every one of those contests.
- When it comes to the over/under, New York and its foes are 2-8-0 in its last 10 contests.
- The Yankees' previous 10 games have not had a spread set by sportsbooks.
- The Yankees have been underdogs in four games this season, however, they have failed to come away with a win in any of those games.
- New York has yet to win this season when listed as an underdog of +100 or worse on the moneyline this season.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Yankees have a 50% chance of walking away with the win.
- Averaging four runs per game (96 total), New York is the 22nd-highest scoring team in the majors.
- Yankees pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.25 ERA this year, third-best in baseball.
Yankees Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|April 21
|Blue Jays
|L 6-1
|Domingo Germán vs Yusei Kikuchi
|April 22
|Blue Jays
|W 3-2
|Gerrit Cole vs Alek Manoah
|April 23
|Blue Jays
|L 5-1
|Clarke Schmidt vs Kevin Gausman
|April 24
|@ Twins
|L 6-1
|Jhony Brito vs Sonny Gray
|April 25
|@ Twins
|L 6-2
|Nestor Cortes Jr. vs Joe Ryan
|April 26
|@ Twins
|-
|Domingo Germán vs Kenta Maeda
|April 27
|@ Rangers
|-
|Gerrit Cole vs Andrew Heaney
|April 28
|@ Rangers
|-
|Clarke Schmidt vs Jacob deGrom
|April 29
|@ Rangers
|-
|Jhony Brito vs Nathan Eovaldi
|April 30
|@ Rangers
|-
|Nestor Cortes Jr. vs Martín Pérez
|May 1
|Guardians
|-
|Domingo Germán vs Peyton Battenfield
