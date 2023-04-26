Wednesday's contest between the Minnesota Twins (14-10) and the New York Yankees (13-11) at Target Field should be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-4, with the Twins coming out on top. Game time is at 1:10 PM ET on April 26.

The Twins will look to Kenta Maeda (0-3) versus the Yankees and Domingo German (1-2).

Yankees vs. Twins Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET

Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Yankees vs. Twins Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Twins 5, Yankees 4.

Total Prediction for Yankees vs. Twins

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Yankees Performance Insights

The Yankees have been underdogs three times over their past 10 games and lost every one of those contests.

When it comes to the over/under, New York and its foes are 2-8-0 in its last 10 contests.

The Yankees' previous 10 games have not had a spread set by sportsbooks.

The Yankees have been underdogs in four games this season, however, they have failed to come away with a win in any of those games.

New York has yet to win this season when listed as an underdog of +100 or worse on the moneyline this season.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Yankees have a 50% chance of walking away with the win.

Averaging four runs per game (96 total), New York is the 22nd-highest scoring team in the majors.

Yankees pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.25 ERA this year, third-best in baseball.

Yankees Schedule