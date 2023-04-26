Kenta Maeda and Domingo German are the projected starters when the Minnesota Twins and New York Yankees face off on Wednesday at Target Field.

Yankees vs. Twins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, April 26, 2023

Wednesday, April 26, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Yankees Batting & Pitching Performance

The Yankees rank eighth in Major League Baseball with 30 home runs.

New York is 19th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .383 this season.

The Yankees have a team batting average of just .225 this season, which ranks 26th among MLB teams.

New York has scored 96 runs (four per game) this season, which ranks 22nd in MLB.

The Yankees have the 23rd-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.303).

The Yankees rank 19th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.9 whiffs per contest.

New York strikes out 9.6 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, fifth-best in MLB.

New York has pitched to a 3.25 ERA this season, which ranks third in baseball.

The Yankees have a combined WHIP of just 1.160 as a pitching staff, which is the third-best in baseball this season.

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher

German (1-2) will take to the mound for the Yankees and make his fifth start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Friday, when he gave up four earned runs and allowed five hits in six innings against the Toronto Blue Jays.

He has earned a quality start one time in four starts this season.

German will look to pitch five or more innings for the third start in a row.

Yankees Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Yankees Starter Opponent Starter 4/21/2023 Blue Jays L 6-1 Home Domingo Germán Yusei Kikuchi 4/22/2023 Blue Jays W 3-2 Home Gerrit Cole Alek Manoah 4/23/2023 Blue Jays L 5-1 Home Clarke Schmidt Kevin Gausman 4/24/2023 Twins L 6-1 Away Jhony Brito Sonny Gray 4/25/2023 Twins L 6-2 Away Nestor Cortes Jr. Joe Ryan 4/26/2023 Twins - Away Domingo Germán Kenta Maeda 4/27/2023 Rangers - Away Gerrit Cole Andrew Heaney 4/28/2023 Rangers - Away Clarke Schmidt Jacob deGrom 4/29/2023 Rangers - Away Jhony Brito Nathan Eovaldi 4/30/2023 Rangers - Away Nestor Cortes Jr. Martín Pérez 5/1/2023 Guardians - Home Domingo Germán Peyton Battenfield

