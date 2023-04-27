The New York Yankees, including Aaron Hicks (batting .167 in his past 10 games, with two walks and an RBI), take on starting pitcher Andrew Heaney and the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, Thursday at 8:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Twins.

Aaron Hicks Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Thursday, April 27, 2023

Thursday, April 27, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rangers Starter: Andrew Heaney

Andrew Heaney TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Looking to place a prop bet on Aaron Hicks? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Aaron Hicks At The Plate

Hicks is hitting .129 with three walks.

Hicks has picked up a hit in three games this season (23.1%), including one multi-hit game.

In 13 games played this year, he has not gone deep.

Hicks has driven in a run in one game this season.

He has scored a run in two games this season, and had multiple runs in one of those games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Aaron Hicks Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 5 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (60.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (20.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (40.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (20.0%)

Rangers Pitching Rankings