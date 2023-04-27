Aaron Judge -- .216 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the New York Yankees versus the Texas Rangers, with Andrew Heaney on the hill, on April 27 at 8:05 PM ET.

He collected three RBI (going 3-for-4 with two doubles and a walk) in his last game against the Twins.

Aaron Judge Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Thursday, April 27, 2023

Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

Stadium: Globe Life Field

TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +195) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -139)

Aaron Judge At The Plate

Judge leads New York in total hits (24) this season while batting .267 with 11 extra-base hits.

Among qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 69th in batting average, 55th in on-base percentage, and 35th in slugging.

In 64.0% of his games this year (16 of 25), Judge has picked up at least one hit, and in five of those games (20.0%) he recorded more than one.

He has homered in 20.0% of his games in 2023 (five of 25), and 5.7% of his trips to the plate.

In 36.0% of his games this season, Judge has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 16.0% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 15 games this season (60.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Aaron Judge Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 9 10 (62.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (66.7%) 2 (12.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (33.3%) 10 (62.5%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (55.6%) 4 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (11.1%) 6 (37.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (33.3%)

Rangers Pitching Rankings