Isiah Kiner-Falefa Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Rangers - April 27
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 2:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Isiah Kiner-Falefa -- 1-for-5 in his last game -- will be in action for the New York Yankees against the Texas Rangers, with Andrew Heaney on the hill, on April 27 at 8:05 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he went 1-for-5 against the Twins.
Isiah Kiner-Falefa Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Thursday, April 27, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Rangers Starter: Andrew Heaney
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Isiah Kiner-Falefa At The Plate
- Kiner-Falefa has three walks while batting .179.
- In seven of 18 games this year, Kiner-Falefa got a hit, but only one each time.
- In 18 games played this season, he has not gone deep.
- Kiner-Falefa has an RBI in one game this year, and it was more than one in that game.
- He has scored in four games this season (22.2%), but has had no multi-run games.
Isiah Kiner-Falefa Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|6
|4 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (33.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (8.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The Rangers pitching staff ranks ninth in the league with a collective 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rangers' 3.67 team ERA ranks eighth across all league pitching staffs.
- Rangers pitchers combine to surrender the second-fewest home runs in baseball (18 total, 0.8 per game).
- Heaney (2-1) takes the mound for the Rangers in his fifth start of the season. He has a 4.34 ERA in 18 2/3 innings pitched, with 20 strikeouts.
- In his most recent outing on Saturday against the Oakland Athletics, the lefty threw six innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 31-year-old has a 4.34 ERA and 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings in four games this season, while allowing a batting average of .232 to his opponents.
