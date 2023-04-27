The New York Yankees and Jose Trevino, who went 1-for-4 last time out, take on Andrew Heaney and the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, Thursday at 8:05 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Twins.

Jose Trevino Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Thursday, April 27, 2023

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Andrew Heaney TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Jose Trevino At The Plate

Trevino is hitting .212 with two doubles, a home run and two walks.

In 10 of 15 games this season, Trevino has had at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.

He has gone deep in one of 15 games, and in 1.9% of his plate appearances.

Trevino has driven in a run in four games this year (26.7%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in four of 15 games so far this year.

Jose Trevino Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 6 6 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (66.7%) 1 (11.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 2 (22.2%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (33.3%) 1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

