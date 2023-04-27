The New York Yankees and Jose Trevino, who went 1-for-4 last time out, take on Andrew Heaney and the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, Thursday at 8:05 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Twins.

Jose Trevino Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

  • Game Day: Thursday, April 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Globe Life Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Rangers Starter: Andrew Heaney
  • TV Channel: BSSW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jose Trevino? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Jose Trevino At The Plate

  • Trevino is hitting .212 with two doubles, a home run and two walks.
  • In 10 of 15 games this season, Trevino has had at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
  • He has gone deep in one of 15 games, and in 1.9% of his plate appearances.
  • Trevino has driven in a run in four games this year (26.7%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in four of 15 games so far this year.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jose Trevino Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
9 GP 6
6 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (66.7%)
1 (11.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
2 (22.2%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (33.3%)
1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

Rangers Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rangers pitching staff ranks ninth in the league.
  • The Rangers have a 3.67 team ERA that ranks eighth across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Rangers pitchers combine to surrender the second-fewest home runs in baseball (18 total, 0.8 per game).
  • Heaney (2-1 with a 4.34 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 18 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rangers, his fifth of the season.
  • The lefty's last appearance came on Saturday against the Oakland Athletics, when he went six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.
  • The 31-year-old has an ERA of 4.34, with 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in four games this season. Opponents have a .232 batting average against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.